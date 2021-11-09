Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,093.50 ($40.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market cap of £13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,031.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,155.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

