Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

