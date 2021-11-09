B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

BGS stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

