BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,929.40 ($25.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,007.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,137.83. The stock has a market cap of £97.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,614.40 ($21.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

