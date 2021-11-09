Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $68.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

BCYC stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,938. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

