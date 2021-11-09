Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,539 ($20.11). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,510 ($19.73), with a volume of 214,653 shares.

BYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total value of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 699,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,429,878.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

