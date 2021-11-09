Bio-Path (BPTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Bio-Path worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.