Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $720.35

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $720.35 and last traded at $720.35, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $720.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $758.09 and a 200 day moving average of $687.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

