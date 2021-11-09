BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCAB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BioAtla by 4,747.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 364,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after buying an additional 124,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $2,251,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,305 shares of company stock valued at $23,629,850 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

