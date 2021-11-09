Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $3.98 on Friday. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Biotricity will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $53,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock worth $83,607.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Biotricity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.