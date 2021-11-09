BiShares (BISON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,098.00

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, BiShares has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiShares has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $45,098.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00007607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00076549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00079318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,664.91 or 0.99971212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,730.96 or 0.07094578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020562 BTC.

BiShares Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,334 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

