bitCNY 1-Day Volume Reaches $922,345.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $922,345.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00076075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00079595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00101744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,746.24 or 0.99529487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.78 or 0.07040939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020505 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

