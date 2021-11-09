Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Volume Tops $112.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $83,831.06 and approximately $112.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00083670 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

