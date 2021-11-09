Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for about $41.83 or 0.00061966 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $477.63 million and approximately $162.85 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001768 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010262 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

