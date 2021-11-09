BitCore (BTX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $425,048.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $425,048.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.74 or 0.07027229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.80 or 0.00356653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $665.35 or 0.00973321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00091632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.93 or 0.00403645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00265237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.00224480 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

