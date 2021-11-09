BitSend (BSD) Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. BitSend has a total market cap of $64,702.89 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.33 or 0.00325000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,906,018 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.