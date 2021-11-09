BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 679.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $50,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $17,017,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,474. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

