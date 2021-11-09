Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BDTX remained flat at $$8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,218. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 4,599.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

