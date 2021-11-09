Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. 13,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

