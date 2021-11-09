Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. 7,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

