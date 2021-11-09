Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. 7,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

