Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 2,475,000 Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 23.86% of Glenfarne Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGMC. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $4,340,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGMC opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

