Blackstone Inc Buys New Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

