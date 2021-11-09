Blackstone Inc Purchases New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,393,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,519,000. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Blackstone Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc owned about 2.38% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

