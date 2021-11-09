Blackstone Inc Sells 2,957,119 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Blackstone Inc decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,957,119 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned 0.16% of TC Energy worth $78,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.