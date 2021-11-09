Blackstone Inc Takes $116.23 Million Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,773,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

BHG stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,528 shares of company stock worth $1,073,076 over the last ninety days.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

