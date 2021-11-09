Blackstone Inc Takes $780.59 Million Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,913,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,592,000. Oatly Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Blackstone Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc owned 0.05% of Oatly Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist cut shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 27.43.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 12.53 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

