Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,385.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,427.48. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $530.00 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

