Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Announces — Dividend of $0.20

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.