Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Hits $4.25 on Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $161.61 million and approximately $37,643.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00006386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00222872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

