Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 90.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

