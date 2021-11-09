Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
