bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE opened at $10.70 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

