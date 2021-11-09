Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in International Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.