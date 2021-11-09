Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 0.6% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 120.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $280.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.