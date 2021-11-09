Bluefin Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

