BMO Capital Markets Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2,299.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2,335.71.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,198.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2,153.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,966.67. The stock has a market cap of C$46.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,459.99 and a twelve month high of C$2,270.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

