Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Capitalization Tops $403,186.32

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $403,186.32 and $76,284.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00010117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00076586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00100554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,615.19 or 1.00049186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.60 or 0.07098872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020654 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

