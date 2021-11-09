Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 2,274 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

