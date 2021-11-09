Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 2,457 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $6,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,305 shares of company stock worth $23,629,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

