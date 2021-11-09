Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

