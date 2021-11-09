Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

