Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 350,983 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 87.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,983 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 312,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 162,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 358.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Spartacus Acquisition news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin bought 1,105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TMTS stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

