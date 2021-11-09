Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $20,823,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,020,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $17,470,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE CWK opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.