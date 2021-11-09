Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.