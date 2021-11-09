Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.91.

INTU stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.00. 10,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $631.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.