Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $80.40 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 91,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,682. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

