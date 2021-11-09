Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,231. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 1 year low of $109.55 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

