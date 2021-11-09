Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $54,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 162,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,570. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.70. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

