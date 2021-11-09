Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 46,234 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,234 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $43,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,519 shares of company stock worth $51,186,676. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,909. The stock has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

