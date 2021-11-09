Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Releases Earnings Results

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 82,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.